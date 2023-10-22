Khamzat Chimaev thinks he broke his right hand in Round 1 of Kamaru Usman win at UFC 294

ABU DHABI – Khamzat Chimaev says he was compromised early at UFC 294.

Chimaev (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) defeated former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA, 15-3 UFC) by majority decision in their middleweight bout Saturday at Etihad Arena.

Chimaev controlled Usman on the ground for the majority of Round 1, earning a 10-8 on all three judges’ scorecards. However, Usman worked his way back into the fight, and even won Rounds 2 and 3 on one of the judges’ scorecards. Chimaev says he may have broken his right hand in the first round, which affected his ability to continue grappling in the fight.

“I dominated the guy first round,” Chimaev told TNT Sports and other reporters in a media scrum. “In the first round, last minute, I think I broke my hand. It was hard to wrestle and keep him down, but I couldn’t use my right hand, so we’ll see what’s happening. Maybe it’s broken, maybe not, but you feel f*cking pain. I don’t know. I don’t care. I won. My hand was up.”

Chimaev praised Usman for his performance, but couldn’t continue the scrum after getting emotional. “Borz” took the microphone in his post-fight octagon speech to advocate for world peace amidst ongoing political unrest and war.

“Usman is a great fighter,” Chimaev said. “I’m happy because I won the fight, and I don’t know. A lot of things in my heart, so sorry guys.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 294.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie