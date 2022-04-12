Khamzat Chimaev surges up UFC welterweight rankings after epic win over Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev is now 5-0 in the UFC and 11-0 overall (Getty Images)

Khamzat Chimaev has surged up the UFC welterweight rankings after his victory over Gilbert Burns in an enthralling clash on Saturday.

Chimaev secured a split-decision win against the Brazilian at UFC 273 in Florida, continuing his meteoric rise in the sport while looking human for the first time since turning professional.

Prior to his meeting with Burns, Chimaev was 10-0 with finishes in all of his fights, having gone 4-0 in the UFC while remarkably absorbing just one signicant strike.

With his performances and results making him one of the most-hyped prospects in UFC history, Chimaev was favoured by some fans to dismiss Burns (20-5) with ease – despite the Brazilian’s experience as a former title challenger, his status as the UFC’s No 2 welterweight, and his well-rounded game.

Others predicted that veteran Burns, 35, would expose faults in the game of Chimaev, whose previous outing marked his first fight against a top-15 opponent in the UFC.

Ultimately Chimaev, 27, secured the win on Saturday but not with ease, as both the Swede and Burns took down one another and scored multiple knockdowns.

Chimaev and Gilbert Burns share respect after their brutal fight (@ufc via Instagram)

After three rounds, Chimaev was announced as the victor via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28), marking the first time that the “Wolf” has gone the distance across his professional and amateur careers.

Chimaev entered UFC 273 as the No 11 welterweight in the promotion, with Burns ranked second. Upon this week’s updating of the rankings, however, Chimaev has surged up to No 3, with Leon Edwards replacing Burns as No 2.

Briton Edwards is expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the title this summer.

Meanwhile, former interim champion and two-time title challenger Colby Covington has retained his status as the No 1-ranked 170lbs fighter in the UFC.

The American has been named by UFC president Dana White as a potential opponent for Chimaev next time out.