Khamzat Chimaev says four opponents turned him down: ‘Nobody wants to fight’

Khamzat Chimaev is ready, but he can’t seem to get a fight.

Chimaev most recently was seen in action when he quickly submitted Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in September. He since has set out plans to fight middleweight champion Alex Pereira in January, then Colby Covington in March, but no matchup has materialized for him yet.

According to Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), he was offered numerous opponents but none of them accepted to fight him.

“Nobody wants to fight,” Chimaev said in his most recent VLOG. “F*ck these boys. They gave me four different countries, four different opponents. Nobody wants to fight.”

Chimaev is targeting a March return in Las Vegas. Although he missed the welterweight mark by 7.5 pounds in his originally scheduled bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, Chimaev is open to both a welterweight and middleweight return.

“It doesn’t matter (170 or 185), (I) just need some opponent,” Chimaev said. “I’m tired to do it. The trash talking, going on Twitter – this is not my game. I am the next for the title, so who are these guys going to fight?

“Alex Pereira, he has (a 7-1) record. He lost. I never lost in my life, and he lost against a sh*t guy. The guy isn’t in the UFC, as well. UFC doesn’t want it. The guy don’t want it. What am I going to do? I just want to fight. Give me somebody. If the guys run away from me, just give me somebody. I’m ready.”

