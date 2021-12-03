Khamzat Chimaev responds to ‘fake gangster’ Nate Diaz: ‘You are the easiest money for me’

Regardless of how Nate Diaz puts it, Khamzat Chimaev continues to tout him as an easy challenge.

Thursday, hours after Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) said he was insulted the UFC offered him the matchup, Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rebuked once again. This time, he brushed off his hopeful opponent as a “fake gangster” and “the easiest money.” Neither Chimaev nor Diaz are currently booked for a publicly-announced fight, though the former has voiced eagerness to return as quickly as possible.

Check out Chimaev’s tweets below.

First, Chimaev retweeted a comment from UFC president Dana White

No one wants to fight @KChimaev. And Dana White doesn't blame 'em. Full story: https://t.co/Ytx1lSqnpZ pic.twitter.com/Wp7SOgoqz6 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 2, 2021

Then, he turned his attention to Diaz

You fake gangster @NateDiaz209 and I don't care who to fight i’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings ? i'm here to kill everyone i'm the king here i'm a gangster here ☝🏼💀 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 2, 2021

"The easiest money for me"

you are the easiest money for me thin @NateDiaz209 ⚰️🤪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 2, 2021

Chickens?

1

1