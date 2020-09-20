Khamzat Chimaev knocks out Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds at UFC Vegas 11

LAS VEGAS — Khamzat Chimaev showed incredible wrestling and jiu-jitsu in July while winning his first two UFC fights in Abu Dhabi. On Saturday at Apex, he showed something very different.

Chimaev drilled Gerald Meerschaert with a short, quick and extremely powerful right hand, dropping the veteran from Milwaukee in a heap and ending the fight just 17 seconds after it began.

Bettors went heavy on Chimaev prior to the bout and he closed at -500 at the MGM Grand Sports Book. The veteran Meerschaert scoffed at Chimaev in the pre-fight talk and said he’d never had any resistance in his career.

Meerschaert, though, didn’t provide any resistance either. Chimaev won his third UFC fight in a UFC-record 66 days with a blazingly fast shot that no one saw coming, especially not Meerschaert.

“Holy [expletive] shit!” UFC president Dana White said to Yahoo Sports about Chimaev, who is slated to fight Demian Maia in November.

Meerschaert was aggravated by the double booking for Chimaev, believing it disrespected him. But Chimaev proved he’s more than just a one-hit wonder and scored the most impressive win of his career.

He’s now 9-0 and 3-0 in the UFC and is going to be taken very seriously by everyone he faces from here on out.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: (R-L) Khamzat Chimaev of Chechnya punches Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) More

