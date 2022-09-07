Khamzat Chimaev hopes Nate Diaz can ‘survive’ five rounds in UFC 279 headliner

LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev wants Nate Diaz to show his trademark heart and durability in Saturday’s UFC 279 main event.

In what is set to be the final fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, the fan-favorite will take on undefeated rising star Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in a welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.

Chimaev is currently the overwhelming betting favorite heading into the contest, and he said he intends to live up to those expectations by buzz-sawing through Diaz. Internally, though, Chimaev hopes Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) can give him a long, competitive fight.

“What he going to do? (The) fight (is) at 170,” Chimaev told MMA Junkie and other reporters at UFC 279 media day. “I can fight at heavyweight as well. I don’t think that guy is going to survive one round. I hope he can survive five rounds. It’s good for him. Show his heart and go away from the UFC being a warrior. If I beat him first round everyone is going to say the guy is too old and ‘Uncle Diaz is going to have to go home.'”

For Chimaev, UFC 279 represents a significant moment in his career. To headline a pay-per-view event against a name of Diaz’s caliber is no easy accomplishment, and he’s doing it in just his sixth fight with the organization.

“All moments in UFC are big moments for me,” Chimaev said. “It feels amazing I’m fighting Nate Diaz. One of the guys who has been like 15 years in the UFC. One of the legends. Maybe it’s his last fight. Who knows. I’m happy.”

When it comes time to be locked inside the octagon, Chimaev said there will be no relishing at the moment or holding back. He wants to continue to flourish and show he can shine on the biggest of stages.

“I’m going to go take his head off,” Chimaev said. “I come here, don’t take the points and play the games. I come here to smash somebody and take his head.”

