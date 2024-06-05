Khaman Maluach named to South Sudan’s 25-man prelim roster for 2024 Olympic Games

Duke Blue Devils commit Khaman Maluach was among the 25 players named to South Sudan’s training camp roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The preliminary roster, which was reduced from 50 players, includes several others from the group that claimed a berth in the Olympic Games by finishing as the top African team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, such as Wenyen Gabriel, Peter Jok, Carlik Jones and Marial Shayok.

South Sudan, whose president and assistant coach is former 15-year NBA veteran Luol Deng, also added newcomers like Bol Bol, Makur Maker, Thon Maker and JT Thor, among others. The team will eventually reduce its roster to 12 players for the Games.

25-man training camp roster has been finalized for @Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Z5GYHSDAhn — South Sudan Basketball (@SSBFed) June 3, 2024

South Sudan will open the Olympics in Group C, along with Serbia, the United States and a team still to earn a berth. The group will begin its preparations with exhibition games against Great Britain (July 18) and the U.S. (July 20).

Maluach became the third-youngest player to suit up in the FIBA Basketball World Cup last year with South Sudan. He totaled eight points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in four games to help South Sudan claim its first berth in the Olympic Games.

The 7-footer is considered a potential top-five pick in the 2025 NBA draft as an international prospect born in 2006. He is highly touted for his size and versatility as a player who can shoot and defend, with his reported 7-foot, 4 1/2-inch wingspan and 9-foot, 8-inch standing reach.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire