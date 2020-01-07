Khalil Tate has no interest in WR drills, hoping to remain at QB in NFL

Khalil Tate played quarterback in college at the University of Arizona. He wants to play quarterback in the NFL.

Tate is getting his first chance in front of scouts this week at the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth.

“Just that I can throw,” Tate said what he wants to show scouts, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The stigma behind me is that I’m just a runner. But when I get out here and spin the ball in front of them, it opens their eyes. That’s something that they didn’t know I could do.”

Tate made it clear he has no interest in doing receiver drills. At least not yet.

“Nah, that’s not my plan [to play wide receiver],” Tate said. “Not at all.”

Tate completed 58 percent of his passes in four seasons at Arizona for 6,318 yards with 57 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also ran for 2,285 yards and 18 touchdowns.