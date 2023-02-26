Khalil Shakir working out with former Bills WR Eric Moulds

Khalil Shakir is going down the well of a former Buffalo Bills great to hopefully improve in Year 2: Eric Moulds.

According to NYup.com, Moulds shared a video of Shakir working out with him. He reportedly said, “Bills Mafia, there is no off-season.”

Shakir, a fifth-round rookie in 2022, got off to a slow start in his career. He caught 10 passes for 161 yards and one score in 14 games.

While some want the Bills to use a top draft pick in 2023 on a receiver, there’s no reason an upgrade can’t be found in house. It also might be more of a realistic option. Some might forget that Buffalo did trade up in Round 5 to take him.

Searching for some help from Moulds isn’t the worst idea by Shakir.

The former Bills great finished his career with 675 receptions for 9,096 yards and 48 touchdowns in 10 seasons in BUffalo.

Related

2023 NFL Draft: Top 50 prospects 1.0 (pre-combine version) PFF contract prediction for Bills safety Jordan Poyer Bills' Tremaine Edmunds on free agency: 'I'm gonna let the process take shape'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire