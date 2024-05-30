Khalil Shakir: ‘Everybody eats’ in the new Bills offense

No Stefon Diggs… no problem?

That’s the hope for the Buffalo Bills offense in 2024 but it will likely be easier said than done.

During early days of the upcoming season as spring practices roll on, the Bills are working on life after Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans.

However, in a sense, the mantra appears to be different than just plug-and-place.

It won’t just be one player, such as wideout Khalil Shakir, filling Diggs’ shoes. Instead the word around Buffalo’s offense is more of… “all for one and one for all” attitude.

“That’s the mentality,” Shakir said. “Everybody eats.”

But Brady does believe Shakir will have a sizeable role with the Bills next year. He is the only receiver that has caught passes from Allen in the regular season, after all.

“Seeing his evolution last year was huge. He’s an extremely bright player,” Brady said via video conference. “He’s everything you look for in a wide receiver.”

For more from Shakir, see the attached Bills Live clip below:

The mentality of the WR room for 2024? “Everybody eats” @king_khalil2 pic.twitter.com/whAz5I6qzK — Pay The Bills Podcast (@PayTheBillsPod) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire