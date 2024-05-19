Khalil Rountree says he’s out of UFC 303 co-main vs. Jamahal Hill due to drug test failure

It looks like the co-main event for the UFC’s International Fight Week will need to be retooled after one of the fighters said he failed a drug test.

Khalil Rountree (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) on Saturday posted on social media that he is out of the UFC 303 light heavyweight co-feature against former champion Jamahal Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC). His girlfriend, muay Thai fighter/TV host/model Mia Kang, posted on social media details of what she said will be a suspension for Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), a hormone that is banned in and out of competition.

UFC officials have not made a formal announcement that Rountree is out of the event, which takes place June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler and has been projected to be the new all-time gate leader in UFC history.

Kang said Rountree took a custom supplement that contained the banned substance, and that the damage to his reputation already has “caused us a pain we have never felt before.”

Rountree has a five-fight winning streak, including four finishes. In his most recent fight, he had a third-round TKO of Anthony Smith in December.

Hill was knocked out by Alex Pereira when looked to regain the light heavyweight title in the UFC 300 main event in April. The loss snapped a five-fight winning streak.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie