Khalil Mack's deal with Bears will 'eclipse' Aaron Donald's contract

The Chicago Bears made a power move trading for Khalil Mack and are backing up the Brinks truck with a huge contract.

The Chicago Bears just made a power move on Saturday morning, trading away at least two first-round picks for All-Pro defender Khalil Mack. It's a signal to the NFC North that the Bears are ready to contend now and the rebuild is over.

Mack was holding out with the Oakland Raiders looking for a long-term extension, and while the Raiders wouldn't budge the Bears were willing to talk and have been negotiating with Mack since last inght according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

And how big will that deal be?

HUGE.

According to Rapaport, the deal "should eclipse the deal for Aaron Donald." For perspective, Donald's deal with the Los Angeles Rams -- which was just signed Friday -- is worth $135 million over six years, including $87 million guaranteed.

At the time, Donald's deal with the Rams was the richest defensive deal in NFL history. That appears to be a record that will stand for just about 24 hours when the ink dries on Mack's deal with the Bears.

The Monsters of the Midway are back, and Mack is the focal point.