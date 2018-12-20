Khalil Mack won’t win MVP, but should be in the discussion

Khalil Mack wont win MVP, but should be in the discussion originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Back in January, during a self-described "love-fest" press conference marking his decision to stay in Chicago, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio delivered a pointed message: The improvement of the players already here will be more important than any offseason additions made by the front office.

"That will be more important to us than anybody we can acquire between now and whenever our first game is," Fangio said. "So, and I know it's always sexy to talk between now and the first game - you know, who are you going to draft, who's in free agency, etc., but we've got to get our so-called good players playing even better. And that will be critical."

How much, then, has the addition of Khalil Mack helped those "so-called good players" get better?

"There's no way to quantify that, but it is happening," Fangio said Thursday. "But I think that's one of the reasons we have been better. Those guys that I was referring to back in January have gotten better. When those guys have gotten better (and) you add in Khalil, you add in Roquan, you add in Aaron Lynch -- things are better."

Akiem Hicks, Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson are all first-time Pro Bowlers. Danny Trevathan is healthy and playing better than he has in a Bears uniform. Bryce Callahan, prior to his season-ending injury, proved to be one of the league's better slot cornerbacks. Prince Amukamara's two-year drought without an interception feels like an afterthought. Leonard Floyd is playing his best football of 2018 as the regular season comes to an end. Eddie Goldman remains an unsung star of this defense, doing the double-team dirty work to allow this defense to operate smoothly in base or nickel.

That lengthy paragraph is to say: The Bears have delivered on Fangio's message. There's been so much individual improvement from players in every unit this year, the kind necessary make a potential Super Bowl run feel possible.

But there's no denying Mack's presence has accentuated the development of those players. He's the best player on the league's best defense. Shouldn't that get him in the MVP conversation?

The answer to that question is yes, even if it's not realistic. Mack won't be the league MVP in 2018, no matter how great his impact has been. That's an honor reserved for quarterbacks - 10 of the last 11 Associated Press and Pro Football Writers Association MVPs have been quarterbacks, and a defensive player hasn't won the award since Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

And Mack probably won't even win NFC Defensive Player of the Year, not with Aaron Donald leading the league in sacks while starring for the Los Angeles Rams.

But there is legitimate case to make that Mack should be considered for MVP based on this argument: The Bears have the best defense in the NFL - the kind that can win a Super Bowl - because of Mack.

Mack's impact starts with his eye-popping production 12 1/2 sacks (sixth in the NFL) and six forced fumbles (first), totals that are higher than that of his entire former team (the Oakland Raiders have 11 sacks and four forced fumbles through 14 games). His 57 pressures rank 11th in the league, per Pro Football Focus, but he's the only player to miss at least two games this year with over 50.

Beyond his quantitative production, Mack's impact in areas that aren't measurable has been significant. Mack has forced every offensive coordinator he's faced to scheme for him, be it with committing tight ends/running backs to blocking him to getting the ball out quick. But even Mack's mere presence on the field has sped up the internal clocks of opposing quarterbacks - and if the scheme does work to limit his impact, it's hard to limit the impact of everyone else around him.

"Who do you block? Who do you block? That's the question," Hicks said in November. "Do you block Leonard Floyd? Do you block Eddie Goldman? Do you block Akiem? Do you block Khalil? Who are you gonna block? That's the question that we want every offense to have to figure out."

Mack has not only fit into the Bears' culture, but helped build it up, too.

"Every day, it's the same with him," coach Matt Nagy said. "You just feel a guy who has extreme confidence in himself and yet he's got lots of confidence with his teammates, too. We love everything that he's brought. he's been everything and more to what we thought we were getting. And now, where we're at as a team, this is where his leadership is going to really show up."

Could the Bears' defense be this good without Mack? Probably not. It still would be good, maybe a few spots better than its top-10 finish in 2017. But the 2018 Bears' defense stacks up as not only the best in the NFL this year, but as one of the best in franchise history along the 1985 and 2006 groups. And that has a lot to do with Mack, along with those "so-called good players" getting better, too.

"He was that special of a player in Oakland and they were never anything more than a mid-20s, 25th-ranked defense, whatever it was," Fangio said. "He's playing with better players here than he ever had around him there. Better players around a special talent like that and you get good results."

