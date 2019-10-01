Khalil Mack: I’ve been looking forward to this week

When the NFL schedule was released in April, one of the games that caught the eye was the Week Five matchup between the Bears and Raiders.

For some, that might have been because it is one of this year’s London games. For most, however, it was the chance to see Bears linebacker Khalil Mack play against the team that he spent four years with before being traded when the Raiders passed on giving him a massive extension last year.

Mack left no doubt this week that he was on the list of people who zeroed in on the Oakland-Chicago game.

“Yes sir, yes sir,” Mack said on NFL Network, via Yahoo Sports. “I’ve been looking forward to it. This is one I’ve been looking forward to. I can’t lie to you, man; I’ve got to let you know how it is. It’s going to be a big one.”

Mack had 12.5 sacks in 14 games for the Bears last season and he has 4.5 sacks through four games this year. The Raiders have 18 sacks as a team over the same period of time.