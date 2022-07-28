Khalil Mack: I’ve accomplished my personal goals, Super Bowl is only thing on my mind

Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack has been the NFL’s defensive player of the year, he’s been a first-team All-Pro three times, he’s been a Pro Bowler six times, and he was on the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s. He has enough personal accolades.

What he hasn’t done is play in a Super Bowl, and when asked on Wednesday about his personal goals, he said the team goal of winning the Super Bowl is all that’s left for him.

“I feel like up to this point in my career, I’ve accomplished things, but ultimately we want to get to a Super Bowl and we want to win it. That’s the only thing on my mind at this point in my career,” Mack said.

In four seasons with the Raiders and four with the Bears, Mack has never won a playoff game in his NFL career. He hasn’t been close to a Super Bowl, and that’s the one thing he wants.

