Khalil Mack trying to find proper balance in approach to Raiders game

LONDON – Khalil Mack has arrived in the United Kingdom to play the Raiders, the team he believed he would spend a career helping win games. He'll face them for the first time Sunday here in London, representing a Chicago Bears squad that acquired him in trade before the 2018 season.

He admitted earlier this week it will be an emotionally charged affair, and he'd like to make the Raiders pay.

That was unusual for the soft-spoken superstar, who mumbles through group interviews and purposefully avoids saying anything of note.

The All-Pro edge rusher was back in form during a Friday meeting with a massive media contingent here in London. He was guarded in this particular session, trying to quiet that narrative some when asked how it's going to feel facing his old team.

"You said the right words -- even keel," Mack said after Bears practice at Allianz Park, home of the Saracen's rugby team. "That's me. I don't get to high or too low."

That's the goal, anyway. Pre-game adrenaline will help human nature kick in, with accuracy in his Tuesday comments that this game means something extra. There is some animosity there after it became clear the Raiders weren't going to meet his contract demands. Mack's contract holdout ended with a blockbuster trade and was accented by Jon Gruden comments that he didn't love both before and after the deal.

Gruden has avoided talking about Mack lately, rarely referencing him by name leading up to this game. There isn't much to say at this point, about a trade more than 12 months old.

Some juice left when a game slated for Oakland Coliseum when it was given to London, keeping Mack away from a Raiders home crowd that still loves him dearly. This Bears game was always headed abroad, so the Raiders could avoid a Mack return and the poor optics of Mack hitting good friend and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on turf they used to defend together.

They alwys talked trash as teammates, but Mack isn't scripting what might be said during Sunday's game. He and Carr haven't spoken this week, and there are precious few players he has even played with still active and contributing to the team. He wants to do well, but he isn't dream of hitting someone so close to him.

"If [a sack] happens, it happens," Mack said. "I can't really look forward to it or what I might say. It is what it is."

Mack is trying to take a business-like approach to this game. He isn't sightseeing. He isn't doing anything other than Raiders prep. He has been asked about this game time and again this week – since he was traded in Sept. 2018, really. Putting in the rearview won't be a bad thing.

"That's not really it," Mack said. "I'm looking forward to getting the win. The whole Raiders thing is talked about a lot, but it's ultimately a team thing. It's only going to add on to the feeling you have headed into the bye. It's going to be a good feeling, hopefully."

He is however, excited for this game. It has been circled on the calendar, and he's ready to go play his former team. It has been talked about forever. Now it's finally here.

"It's going to be a fun one," Mack said. "I can't wait."

Khalil Mack trying to find proper balance in approach to Raiders game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area