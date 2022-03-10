Khalil Mack trade: Bears, Chargers players react on Twitter
Bears, Chargers players react to Mack trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The NFL trade market has been hot and heavy this week, with Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz on the move on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. But on Thursday, it was the Khalil Mack trade that sent shockwaves through Chicago. It wasn’t just fans who were taken aback, either. Bears players, both past and present, were caught off guard, too. Here are some of their best reactions.
— Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) March 10, 2022
Veto!
— Damiere Byrd (@LookIn_Da_Miere) March 10, 2022
This day is a rollercoaster. Baseball is back, but Khalil Mack won't be??? @FiftyDeuce @BearsLocal
— Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) March 10, 2022
Is a rebuild imminent, or is this just a cap move to facilitate some roster reshuffling? ðŸ¤”
— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) March 10, 2022
Charles Woodson is one of the best Raiders in franchise history, so obviously he’s not excited at the prospect of seeing Derek Carr under pressure from both Mack and Joey Bosa.
Yooo @FiftyDeuce you have that no trade clause ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾â€â™‚ï¸
— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) March 10, 2022
But while the Bears, and AFC West rivals fretted online, the Chargers themselves shared their joy.
Letâ€™s MF Go ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥
— Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) March 10, 2022
Scary hours!
— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) March 10, 2022
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 10, 2022
Mack has been the most impactful player on the Bears defense since 2018, when Ryan Pace traded away two first-round picks, a third and a sixth to bring him to Chicago. In four seasons with the Bears, Mack racked up 36 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He was off to a fast start in 2021 with six sacks in seven games, but a foot injury cut his season short.
Mack is a three-time First-Team All-Pro and has been named to the Pro Bowl six times. He also won defensive player of the year in 2016.
Now the Bears will turn to Robert Quinn, Mario Edwards and Trevis Gipson to generate quarterback pressure.
