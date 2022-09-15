Khalil Mack on his three-sack performance: It wasn’t good enough

Khalil Mack has not had double-digit sacks since 2018 when he earned defensive player of the year honors with 12.5. He had six in seven games last season.

The edge rusher had three sacks in his Chargers’ debut Sunday, the second-most sacks in a single game in his nine-year career.

Mack’s evaluation of his performance?

“It wasn’t good enough. I left a lot of stuff out there and I have to get it corrected,” Mack said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

Mack became the third player in franchise history to make three sacks in an opener since 1982, joining Shawne Merriman and Rodney Harrison. He also totaled six tackles and seven quarterback pressures.

Mack and Joey Bosa combined for 4.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures against the Raiders.

“It’s great to talk ball on the sideline and just communicate about what we get and what each offensive tackle is giving us. So, to bounce ideas off each other throughout the game is good,” Mack said.

The Chargers play the Chiefs on Thursday night.

