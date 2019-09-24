Khalil Mack, Taylor Gabriel dominating as Bears lead 28-3

The Bears have 177 yards. They also have 28 points.

Taylor Gabriel has scored three times on catches of 3 yards, 1 yard and 36 yards from Mitchell Trubisky, but the drives covered only 67, 11 and 63 yards.

The story of the first half was Khalil Mack and the Bears defense as Chicago leads 28-0.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bears have held Washington to 90 yards, though Washington got a 35-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins on the final play of the first half. Washington has three turnovers, seven penalties, a missed field goal and Case Keenum threw a pick-six.

Keenum is only 9-of-14 for 92 yards and two interceptions.

Mack has two tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He had another strip-sack negated by an illegal use of hands on defensive back Prince Amukamara.

Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who had no interceptions last season in nine games for Washington, scored a 37-yard touchdown on an interception of Keenum. Kyle Fuller had the other pick of Keenum.

Trubisky is 20-of-23 for 173 yards and three touchdowns, with Gabriel catching five for 63 yards and the three scores.