Khalil Mack talks about competing with Aaron Donald for defensive awards

Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack have been two of the best defensive players in the NFL since they were drafted in 2014. They both came in as first-round picks nine years ago and have won multiple defensive awards, earning 16 Pro Bowl selections between the two of them.

As two premier defenders, Mack and Donald have been competing for the last decade. During a recent interview with Kevin Hart on “Cold As Balls”, Mack talked about his “rivalry” with Donald and how the Rams star has beaten him out for multiple awards during his career.

“I had goals coming into the league,” Mack said. “First year, Defensive Rookie of the Year. Wanted to get that. Aaron Donald. 2016 comes, my third year in the league, Defensive Player of the Year. My other goal that I had. Obviously, special moment, wanted to do it again. 2017, it’s Aaron Donald.”

Donald beat out Mack for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, winning with 50% of the votes. Mack finished third behind Donald and C.J. Mosley, getting 12% of the votes. Mack got a little bit of revenge in 2016 when he won Defensive Player of the Year over Donald, who finished fourth, dominating as a member of the Raiders.

But in 2017, Donald prevented Mack from winning back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards when he had 11 sacks in just 14 games for the Rams. Mack had 10.5 sacks but didn’t even finish in the top eight in voting.

Donald has managed to stay ahead of Mack ever since then, winning Defensive Player of the Year twice more, while Mack has one All-Pro selection and four Pro Bowl nods since 2018; Donald has five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections in that span.

