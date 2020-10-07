Khalil Mack says he’s not making excuses for Bears’ lack of QB sacks

Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. It’s a duo of sack artists that, in theory, should strike fear in opposing quarterbacks. But through four games this season, the pair has combined for just 2.5 sacks.

Not great.

It’s true that sacks don’t tell the full story of a defense’s pass rush, but with so much invested in Mack and Quinn, there needs to be more production from them.

“We’re not making any excuses,” said Mack. “I’m not a guy that makes a lot of excuses.”

Despite the lacking sack totals, Mack remains the highest-graded player on the Bears’ defense, per Pro Football Focus, and Quinn ranks sixth.

Mack ranks second in the NFL behind just Cleveland’s Myles Garrett with a 90.7 pass-rush grade.

“It’s up to us,” Mack said of the defense getting to the quarterback. “There’s gonna be a spot where we can make that play. And it’s gonna be huge. And it’s gonna be more than one play.

“Just waiting on that break. And it’s gonna happen.”