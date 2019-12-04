Khalil Mack says Bears “can’t wait to do the impossible”

The Bears are 6-6 after beating the Lions last Thursday, which leaves them outside of a playoff spot but still alive with four games left to play.

Losing to the Cowboys this Thursday or anyone else on their remaining schedule would all but close the door on those playoff chances. That’s a position that linebacker Khalil Mack believes the team will respond to well over the final month of the season.

“We love this. If you play this game and you love this game, you can’t wait to do the impossible, in a sense,” Mack said, via the Chicago Tribune. “You can’t wait to go out and prove yourself.”

With Green Bay, Kansas City and Minnesota on tap after Dallas, the Bears running the table might not be impossible but it certainly isn’t a likely outcome given the way the first 13 weeks of the season have played out.