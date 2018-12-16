Khalil Mack sacked Aaron Rodgers using only his back

No one can stop Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack. Teams can’t solve him, and on Sunday he showed that he doesn’t even need arms to get a sack.

Mack pulled off an insane sack of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers just seconds into the second quarter of the Bears-Packers game. He used only his back and his legs to take Rodgers down. Mack sort of got twirled into it — he was being manhandled by a Packers lineman — but he saw Rodgers and just leaned right back to get him on the ground.

Khalil Mack sacked Aaron Rodgers with only his back. That’s a football-themed nursery rhyme waiting to happen.

Someone find Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis. Does he still have no regrets about trading Mack to the Bears? He might still say no, but come on. Mack just sacked one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks without using his arms. He’s a machine.

Chicago’s Khalil Mack (L) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols sack Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in the first half on Sunday. (AP)

