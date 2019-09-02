Khalil Mack ranked No. 2 on list of DPOY candidates

The annual shortlist of candidates for Defensive Player of the Year typically has the same names: Aaron Donald (Rams), J.J. Watt (Texans) and Khalil Mack. The only difference this year is that Mack's name is appearing on the list as a Chicago Bear.

Bears fans are fresh off celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Mack trade that sent shockwaves through the NFL universe and ultimately fueled Chicago's 12-win season in 2018. But this is the first full offseason with Mack on the roster and with that kind of superstar presence comes a lot more attention -- and higher expectations -- for the Bears. It also gives the fanbase some exciting analysis to comb through in anticipation of Week 1's showdown against the Packers.

Preseason predictions help pass the time between the final summer scrimmage and the start of Week 1. Whether it's win/loss projections, rookies to watch or awards watchlists, the read is always a lot more fun when a Bears player is involved. And that was the case in ESPN's recent ranking of candidates for 2019's Defensive Player of the Year.

Mack checked-in at No. 2.

2. Khalil Mack, OLB, Chicago Bears Here's another guy who skipped camp last year and spent much of the season wrecking offensive game plans anyway. Mack is a perpetual threat to lead the league in sacks and the biggest game-changer on a stacked Bears defense.

Donald appears No. 1 on the list, and few Bears fans would argue with that. But Mack was on pace to potentially take home the hardware in 2018 before an ankle injury slowed him for the second half of the season.

Mack started 13 games and finished the year with 47 tackles and 12.5 sacks. He was a force, and it all got started in 2018's opener against the Packers.

Will history repeat itself Thursday night? Bears fans certainly hope so.

