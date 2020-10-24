The Bears list outside linebacker Khalil Mack as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Rams.

He has a back injury that kept him out of practice Friday.

The good news is Mack did return to a limited practice Saturday after coach Matt Nagy downplayed the injury as “soreness.”

The Bears listed Mack as questionable the first four games this season with a knee injury that limited him in most of their practices leading up to those games. He has not missed a start, seeing action on 85 percent of the defensive snaps.

Mack has 4.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks came off the team’s injury report after returning to practice Saturday. He did not practice Thursday or Friday because of an illness.

Cornerback Buster Skrine is questionable for Monday’s game after a limited practice Saturday. He missed practice Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury.

Safety Sherrick McManis is out with a hamstring injury. Safety Deon Bush (hamstring), guard Rashaad Coward (finger) and reserve tackle Jason Spriggs (thumb/back) are questionable.

Khalil Mack questionable for Monday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk