Khalil Mack may not have a chance to play against his old team on Sunday. But it’s more likely another defensive starter will be sidelined for the contest.

The Bears have listed Mack (ribs/foot) as questionable and defensive tackle Aikem Hicks (groin) as doubtful. Mack and Hicks were both limited participants in Friday’s practice after not participating on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bears have also ruled tight end Jesse James (personal), tight end J.P. Holts (quad), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), and running back David Montgomery (knee) out. Montgomery is slated to miss a few weeks with his knee injury.

Defensive back Tashaun Gipson (hamstring), tight end Jesper Horstead (knee), and linebacker Christian Jones (back) are all questionable. Jones was added to the injury report on Friday after he was limited at practice.

Receiver Darnell Mooney (groin), defensive back Deon Bush (shoulder), running back Damien Williams (quad), and quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) are all expected to play. Dalton is slated to backup Justin Fields, who has been named Chicago’s starter moving forward.

Khalil Mack questionable, Aikem Hicks doubtful for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk