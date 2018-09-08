Khalil Mack will be on a pitch count

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who reported for duty last Friday, will play on Monday night without limitation. Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Bears eight days before his new team’s regular-season debut, will play on Sunday night, but with limitation.

NBC’s Mike Tirico said during Thursday night’s Falcons-Eagles pregame show that Bears coach Matt Nagy said Mack will play at Green Bay, and that he’ll be on a pitch count.

Mack already has made a positive impression on his new team in his short time in Chicago. Per a league source, Mack immediately assumed a leadership role, staying after practice and working with young offensive and defensive linemen.

Mack’s presence could open things up for the ready of the defense, specifically the rest of the front seven. The first test comes at Lambeau Field, as the Packers officially launch their 100th year.