Khalil Mack pays off holiday debts at Walmart in his hometown

Khalil Mack is doing good in his hometown during the holiday season.

Mack paid off more than 300 layaway accounts at a Walmart in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Fla. Mack paid through the Khalil Mack Foundation.

The Fort Pierce Walmart announced his good deed on their Facebook page:

"We have some wonderful news! If you have an active Holiday Layaway account at your local Ft. Pierce Wal-Mart, you account has been paid off!

"We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays!"

Mack has been a big play player for the Bears defense since joining the team last year. Here is an example of a big play off the field from Mack.

