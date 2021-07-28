Khalil Mack: You have only so many chances, so you cannot waste time

Khalil Mack is entering his eighth NFL season. He has appeared in 110 regular-season games but only three postseason games.

The Bears pass rusher has never been on a team that has won a playoff game.

“You don’t get too many years in the NFL, too many chances to win ball games and too many chances to get to the playoffs and go all the way,” Mack said Wednesday, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Charles Woodson told me a long time ago — he was like, ‘You cannot waste time. This [stuff] is very valuable.

“I understand that now, going into year eight. And [I’ve] only been in the playoffs three times so far — and losing in the first round every one of them. [Stuff] is very valuable. Time is of the essence.”

The Bears defense, which has had back-to-back mediocre seasons, needs to play better. The Bears defense will play better if Mack’s sack numbers increase.

Mack made only nine sacks last season and 8.5 in 2019. He averaged almost 15 sacks a season in the four seasons before that.

He has not made All-Pro since 2018.

“For me personally, I know I can play better,” Mack said. “So ultimately, what I can control is what I can control. . . . But what you bring to the table, we’ve got to bring it all together and be what we know we can be — and that’s a great defense.”

