Khalil Mack one of four players in Madden 20 with 99 rating

EA Sports is stretching out the scale of player ratings in the upcoming edition of Madden, trying to create more discrepancy between the best and worst players in the NFL.

That left the Bears rookie class with lower numbers than expected, but not everyone will see a drop off in the video game.

EA is unveiling the 99 Club for Madden 20, the players receiving the highest possible rating in the game. Khalil Mack is joining the exclusive list this year.

Mack was the third of four players Madden is announcing this week along with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Fans are speculating that Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be the fourth, which will be officially revealed Friday.

Mack's ratings in Madden 20 include 94 jumping, 94 tackling, 95 pursuit and 97 power moves. They're also giving him a superstar zone ability called Unstoppable Force that "increases win rate and block shed speed against one-on-one pass blocks" once he hits a certain benchmark while playing the game.

He started as a 98 overall at the launch of last year's Madden 19 before eventually receiving the bump up to 99 in season.

