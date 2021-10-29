Word early this week was that Bears linebacker Khalil Mack would miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers and it became official on Friday.

Mack was ruled out after missing practice all week. The report about Mack also indicated that he could go on injured reserve, but head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that the decision was made for this week only and that the team has not ruled Mack out beyond this game.

The Bears did get linebacker Robert Quinn back from the COVID-19 list on Friday. He’ll join Trevis Gipson, Caleb Johnson, and Sam Kamara as options off the edge.

Kamara (knee) is listed as questionable along with safety Tashaun Gipson (hip), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (ankle), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin), and tight end Jesper Horsted (knee).

Khalil Mack officially out for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk