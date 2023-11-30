Khalil Mack named AFC defensive player of the month

November was not a good month for the Chargers, but one of their players did play well enough to earn some recognition from the league.

The NFL announced that edge rusher Khalil Mack has been named the AFC defensive player of the month. It's the third time that Mack has taken a monthly honor in his career. He previously won as a member of the Raiders and Bears.

Mack had three two-sack games in four outings this month. He also forced a pair of fumbles and recorded three passes defensed, although his exploits were not enough to keep the Chargers from losing three of those four games.

Mack has 48 tackles, 13 sacks and four forced fumbles on the season. The 13 sacks are his most in a single season since he was with the Raiders in 2015.