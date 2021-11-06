The Bears will play without Khalil Mack again this week, but it looks like running back David Montgomery will be back in the lineup.

Mack has been ruled out with a foot injury for the second straight week. There were reports that he might be placed on injured reserve, but the Bears have thus far avoided that step. The Bears have a bye next week and likely hope that the edge rusher will be ready to go for Week 11.

Montgomery has missed the last four games with a sprained MCL and was designated for return to the active roster this week. Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Saturday that there’s a “really good chance” that Montgomery will be activated in time to face the Steelers.

Running back Damien Williams (knee), quarterback Nick Foles (personal), and tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion) have been ruled out. Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful while linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and wide receiver Darnell Moody (groin) are considered questionable.

Khalil Mack out Monday, but “good chance” David Montgomery plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk