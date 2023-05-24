Khalil Mack: Loss to Jaguars was ‘like a bad dream, like a nightmare’

The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting their offseason program with high hopes after earning the AFC South title and a playoff victory in 2022. The Los Angeles Chargers are beginning their OTAs while still trying to shake off the stink of the way their 2022 season ended.

After jumping out to a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars in a Wild Card Weekend game, the Chargers allowed Jacksonville to claw all the way back for a 31-30 win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“The only positive thing about it is that it was last year, last season,” Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack told reporters on Monday, via NFL.com. “Have a lot more to look forward to, knowing where the potential is and all of that, which is neither here nor there. Can’t focus on it, even though it is hard. It’s one of those things.

“Me and Joey [Bosa] were talking about it, it was like a bad dream, like a nightmare. Waking up from it and just putting in the work to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four first half interceptions against the Chargers before throwing four straight touchdowns to lead his team back into the game.

Mack recorded a fourth quarter sack on what eventually turned into a touchdown drive for the Jaguars. Bosa finished with no sacks and picked up two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for a pair of on-field meltdowns.

Advertisement

More Jaguars!

Evan Engram: 'At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville' Rayshawn Jenkins on Calvin Ridley in OTAs: 'It just looks different' Doug Pederson: Stellar OTA attendance 'shows me they want to win'

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire