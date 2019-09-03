Khalil Mack: 'I'm so ready to hit somebody'

Khalil Mack is a man of few words. But when he speaks, you better listen. Especially if you're Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Mack met with the media Monday at Halas Hall and expressed his excitement -- if that's the right word -- about getting the 2019 season started. And it's not just because the Chicago Bears have Super Bowl aspirations.

"Oh man," Mack told reporters, "I'm so ready to hit somebody."

That somebody Mack is referring to may just be the guy donning No. 12 in Green Bay. Mack said his favorite part of the Bears-Packers rivalry is sacking Rodgers, after all.

Mack was recently dubbed the No. 2 candidate to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year by ESPN, and following his first full offseason with the Bears, there's good reason to expect a season that approaches the magical 20-sack number. Yes, 20 sacks.

Remember: Mack registered 12.5 sacks in just 14 games last year, with many of them played on an injured ankle. He'll enter 2019 healthy and in football shape, a nightmarish combination for Rodgers and the rest of the quarterbacks on Chicago's schedule.

It all gets underway Thursday night at Soldier Field.

