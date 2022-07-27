Khalil Mack on how hungry he is: 'I'll show you' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Khalil Mack has a lot left in the tank.

When asked "how hungry" he is after not having much team success with the Bears and the Raiders, Mack responded, "You said 'how hungry?' You wanna know how hungry I am? I'll show you."

After spending four years each with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears in his eight year career, he's only ever made it as far as the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Never further.

Now, with the Los Angeles Chargers, he has the opportunity to go even further with them. Lining up on the opposite side of Joey Bosa and finally having a bonafide quarterback keeping the defense off the field in Justin Herbert, there's no telling what the Chargers can do.

He's back in his old division of the AFC West competing against some of the toughest teams in the NFL. Led by Patrick Mahomes, the division has the Kansas City Chiefs, they also have the tough defense and now Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos and his old stomping grounds with the Las Vegas Raiders and newly added Davante Adams.

Nevertheless, it's all shoulda, woulda, coulda, with the Bears from 2018-2021. In Mack's premier year, he helped lead a ruthless defense that ranked first in the league in points against (283), forced turnovers (36), interceptions (27), yards gained/pass (5.3), total rushing yards (1,280), touchdowns allowed (5) and turnover percentage (19.5).

That season, he came second in voting for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year and racked up an All-Pro and Pro-Bowl nod. He recorded 12.5 sacks, 47 tackles and an interception he returned for a touchdown that season.

The tandem of Mack and Robert Quinn was supposed to be one of the deadliest in the league, along with Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman on the line. Yet, in Quinn's best season last year (recorded franchise record 18.5 sacks) Mack was hurt most of the season, only playing seven games.

After the 2021 season, the Bears and the new regime of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus traded Mack to the Chargers as part of a complete roster overhaul. In return, the Bears got back a 2022 second-round pick (No. 48 overall, which they used on safety Jaquan Brisker) and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

The Bears are in the midst of a full-scale rebuild, while the Chargers are gearing up to compete deep into the AFC playoffs. But, that's how the cookie crumbles.

