Khalil Mack had his most ineffective game of 2019 vs. Raiders

Khalil Mack was supposed to be unblockable versus his former team, the Oakland Raiders, Sunday in London. He was supposed to send QB Derek Carr running for his life. Raiders coach Jon Gruden was supposed to wake up Monday questioning the meaning of life.

Instead, he did nothing. Literally. Mack was a non-factor, a completely pedestrian edge defender who couldn't disrupt Oakland's offense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mack had his worst game of the season. His 61.8 grade was by far his lowest score through five games; his previous season-low was 77.7 against the Broncos in Week 2.

Mack had just one quarterback pressure and four tackles. He came into the game with 27 pressures through the first four games, per PFF. He was stonewalled. Stuffed. Shut down. His 48.4 pass-rush grade was one of the worst of his career.

It's an incredible turn of events and an outcome no one would've predicted. Mack was an unblockable force entering Sunday's game, and with the added incentive of revenge, there was legitimate fear for Carr's safety.

After four quarters and a shocking loss, Mack left London without speaking to the media, which actually made more of a statement than anything he did on the field.

