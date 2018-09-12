Khalil Mack had more pressures in Week 1 than the entire Oakland Raiders defense

Jon Gruden won't admit it, but the Oakland Raiders would be a lot better off if they still had Khalil Mack leading their defense.

The Bears are already reaping the rewards of their blockbuster trade, highlighted by Mack's forced fumble and pick six in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

In total, he finished with one sack and five quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.

For comparison, the Raiders' entire defense had one sack, one QB hit and three hurries against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

The #Raiders' defense recorded five total pressures as a unit against the #Rams, which tied for the league-low in Week 1.



In Khalil Mack's 65 career games in Oakland, the defense recorded five or fewer pressures just once.



— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) September 11, 2018

Mack single-handedly out-produced his former team. He was tied for the seventh-most total pressures of any defensive player, while Oakland tied for the fewest pressures of any defense in Week 1.

The early return on investment for the Bears has been exactly as advertised, and Mack still wants to do even better. It still needs to translate into wins, but it's clear that Chicago has a much better defense with him on the field, and the Raiders looks much worse without him.