Khalil Mack on facing Raiders: ‘I don’t care what they do. I’ll be ready for it’

The last time Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack faced the Raiders, the team that traded him back in 2018, it wasn’t exactly the revenge game he had in mind.

Back in 2019, Mack faced the Raiders for the first time since being traded, where he was held in check by the Raiders with zero sacks and just 1 QB hit. The Bears lost that game 24-21, and it was a long flight home from London.

Now, Mack has another shot at revenge against his former team on Sunday when Chicago heads to Las Vegas to face a very talented Raiders team. But it’s also a Raiders team that’s had their struggles against a good pass rush, which gives Mack and the Bears an opportunity to make a splash. But the Raiders are going to be ready for Mack.

Mack was asked about whether he expects a repeat of Jon Gruden’s gameplan to scheme him out of the game, and his response was perfect.

“I don’t care what they do,” Mack said. “I’ll be ready for it.”

Mack has gotten off to a hot start through the first four games of the 2021 season, where he’s totaled 4.0 sacks, 5 QB hits and 6 QB pressures. Mack has been part of a dynamic pass-rushing duo with Robert Quinn, where the pair have combined for 8.5 sacks, 12 QB hits, 14 QB pressures and 7 tackles for loss.

While the Raiders are one of the NFL’s best offenses, the offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Derek Carr in last week’s loss to the Chargers. Now, the Bears will be looking to replicate that success.