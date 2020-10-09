Khalil Mack explains why he hip-tossed Tristan Wirfs in Bears’ Week 5 win

In case you missed it, Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack had one of the highlight moments of 2020 and it had nothing to do with his two sacks of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the Bears’ 20-19 win Thursday night.

Instead, it came after one of those sacks, when Mack hip-tossed Buccaneers offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs.

Mack flung Wirfs like a bag of feathers. Wirfs weighs 320 pounds.





So why did Mack turn pro wrestler in the third quarter?

“He was holding onto me and I had to get him off,” he said after the game.

Fair enough, Khalil. Fair enough.

Mack was an absolute force in Week 5, finishing the game with two sacks and countless pressures. He was all over the field and played at a level we haven’t seen from him yet in 2020.

Mack warned the NFL this week that a breakout performance was coming soon. Unfortunately for Wirfs, it came at his expense on Thursday night.