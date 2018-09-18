Khalil Mack dominates in Bears win with Raiders lacking pass rush

Ex-Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack did it again in Week 2.

Eight days after showing the Silver and Black what they were missing, Mack followed up his Chicago Bears debut with another dominant performance in primetime. The 2014 No. 5 pick strip-sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the second quarter -- one of six times Wilson was sacked on the night -- en route to Chicago's 24-17 win.

Through two games, Mack and the Bears lead the NFL with 10 sacks. The Raiders, meanwhile, have two, and are 31st.

Alone, Mack has as many sacks as the entirety of the Oakland defense.

Oakland defense in first 2 games:

2 sacks

1 forced fumbles

0 fumbles recovered

1 interception

0 touchdowns



Khalil Mack in first 2 games:

2 sacks

2 forced fumbles

1 fumble recovered

1 interception

1 touchdown



Before Mack suited up Monday night, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was insistent that the lack of pass rush made him lament trading the two-time All-Pro for two first-round picks.

"It doesn't make me regret it. We made the trade," Gruden told reporters at his press conference Monday afternoon. "There is going to be hindsight and all that stuff. We would loved to have had him here. I'm not going to keep rehashing this. I would have loved to have coached him. I would have loved to have had him here, but he's not here.

"Somebody has to step up. We have to keep building our football team. That's what we're going to do. Hopefully we see more from Arden Key. Hopefully we see more from PJ Hall when he gets healthy. Hopefully we prove that, in the long term, we did the right thing."

Mack won't play his first game against Gruden's Raiders until next season. Something tells me Gruden will be asked about the trade just about every day until then.



