Khalil Mack did something that hasn't been done in 36 years

Khalil Mack accomplished something in the first half that hasn't been done since before the Bears won Super Bowl XX.

The Chicago Bears got off to a hot start against the Green Bay Packers, racing out to a 17-0 lead at the end of the first half.

A lot of that first half success can be attributed to new Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack, who joined the team just eight days ago after a trade with the Oakland Raiders.

Mack's early impact on the game has been remarkable. In fact, it was so spectacular he accomplished something that hasn't been done since before the Bears won Super Bowl XX.

Mack is the first player since 1982 with a sack, interception, touchdown, forced fumble and fumble recovery in one half.

And if you're curious who the last player to do that in a game was... it was Khalil Mack.