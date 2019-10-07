Khalil Mack declines to speak to media after Bears lose to Raiders

Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack had a lot to say about his former team in the run up to Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. But once the game was over, Mack went silent.

After a week of talking smack, the 28-year-old Mack declined to speak with the media following the Bears’ 24-21 loss to the Raiders.

In some instances, Mack not speaking after the game might not be big news. But Mack made himself part of the story this week after repeatedly making comments about how badly he wanted to beat the Raiders after the team traded him away last offseason.

It all started Monday, when Mack said he has been looking forward to playing the Raiders for the first time since the trade. Mack doubled down on that later in the week, saying he wanted to make the Raiders “pay for” trading him.

After all that talking, Mack didn’t put up huge numbers during the contest. He recorded just three tackles, and was unable to register any sacks against his former club.

In Mack’s defense, the entire Bears defense struggled to contain the Raiders. The Bears’ defense was on the field a lot early, and their fatigue allowed Oakland to drive up and down the field early. The Raiders jumped out to a 17-0 lead by halftime due to the Bears’ defensive struggles.

The Bears’ defense played slightly better in the second half, forcing two key turnovers to get the team back in the game. While Chicago was able to take a lead, the Raiders scored with just under two minutes left to pull ahead for good.

Mack and the Bears should have a plenty of time to think about the loss. The team played in London, and has to endure a long flight back to Chicago. The Bears are on a bye in Week 6, and will return to action to face a tough New Orleans Saints team in Week 7.

Chicago’s defense — and Mack — should have plenty of motivation to ball out in that game after a disappointing performance against the Raiders.

