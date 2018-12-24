Khalil Mack comments on trade from Raiders after Sunday's win originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Khalil Mack was back in the Bay Area for Sunday's win over the 49ers, so naturally he was asked about The Trade.

Khalil Mack laughed when asked if trade to Chicago worked out well for him: "How do you think it worked out? ... I feel like it's pretty obvious to me. But yeah, in the end, ultimately, you have the end goal to get to the big game. So that's all that came on my mind." #Raiders — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) December 24, 2018

There's nothing groundbreaking there, although it's more straightforward than he's been about the move in the past.

Mack had another monster game on Sunday, posting five tackles, 3 QB hits, and 1 tackle for a loss. It was his first time in the Bay Area since being traded in late August.

Mack's put up another monster year, currently outpacing the entire Raiders defense in sacks. The linebacker has 12.5, while Oakland has only gotten to the QB 11 times.