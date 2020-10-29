Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson remain out of Bears practice

Linebacker Khalil Mack has been a regular on Bears injury reports this season due to a couple of different injuries and has usually been a limited participant before playing in each week’s game.

This week is playing out a bit differently. Mack has not practiced at all this week due to an ankle injury. He hurt the ankle in Monday night’s loss to the Rams, but did not leave the game.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson also remained out of practice on Thursday. He is in the concussion protocol and the short week will likely work against his chances of playing against the Saints this weekend.

Center Cody Whitehair (calf) and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (quad) are the other Bears who have missed both of this week’s practice sessions.

