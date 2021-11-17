Linebacker Khalil Mack missed the Bears’ final two games before their Week 10 bye and he’s not yet ready to get back on the field.

Mack did not take part in practice for the Bears as they stepped up their preparations for facing the Ravens this Sunday. Mack is dealing with a foot injury and Bears head coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week that he hopes Mack will be able to return to action this week.

Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) also missed the Week Nine loss to the Steelers and he joined Mack on the sideline.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson played in that game and had four catches for 68 yards, but didn’t practice because of a hamstring injury. Tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee), and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (back) were the other Bears to sit out on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot), linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle), and running back Damien Williams (knee) were limited participants.

Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson out of practice for Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk