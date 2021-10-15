Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks questionable for Sunday

The Bears have an especially lengthy injury report heading into their Week Six matchup with the Packers.

Key players like edge rusher Khalil Mack (foot), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin), and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) are all questionable. Hicks and Robinson did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but were both limited on Friday. Mack did not practice all week.

Hicks missed last week’s game with the injury.

Defensive back Xavier Crawford (back), defensive back Duke Shelley (ankle), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), receiver Jakeem Grant (groin), running back Ryan Nall (ankle), defensive back Artie Burns (foot), and defensive back Eddie Jackson (knee) are all questionable.

Chicago ruled out tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee).

Quarterback Justin Fields (rib/knee) was listed on the injury report as a full participant all week and has no status, so he’s good to go for Sunday.

