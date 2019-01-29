Khalil Mack and his agent make peace with Jon Gruden originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Khalil Mack and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden didn't talk for a long time when the star outside linebacker was holding out for a new contract this offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They officially ended their feud last week while Gruden was coaching down at the Senior Bowl.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Mack's agent Joel Segal went out to dinner with the Raiders coach down in Mobile, Alabama. Before long, Gruden ended up on the phone with his former player, and they made nice.

Gruden was complimentary of Mack's strong season in Chicago, and Mack wished him luck with rebuilding the Raiders.

Gruden, of course, turned Mack into a stockpile of draft picks from the Bears to help Oakland load up for the future.

Mack racked up 12.5 sacks in 14 games with the 12-4 Bears this year, while the Raiders finished the season with 13 total sacks on their way to a 4-12 season.