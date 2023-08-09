Khalil Herbert shares his excitement for the Bears' new running back room
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert shares his excitement for the Bears' new RB room.
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert shares his excitement for the Bears' new RB room.
Justin Herbert got his deal.
Herbert said Wednesday as camp opened he was happy to get the extension done so it wouldn't be a distraction from what Los Angeles now needs to accomplish.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
The Chicago street race winner is the No. 4 favorite ahead of Sunday's race.
New coordinator Kellen Moore wants to make the Chargers offensive more explosive, and Justin Herbert is the right guy for the job.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
We continue positional preview week by looking at all angles at the RB position. Jorge Martin makes his pod debut with Matt Harmon to preview the most polarizing (and maybe most important) position in fantasy football.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
Williams will get exposure and experience as a head coach after 12 seasons on NFL sidelines.
Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer start off by recapping a wild week in the baseball world, including the best baseball fight in years between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson, New York Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton speaking on the Chicago White Sox culture and the Yankees' piling health issues that are starting to affect their ability to contend for a World Series. Later, Hannah and Zach keep things positive by discussing the most impressive team in baseball in the Atlanta Braves and break down Ronald Acuna Jr's historic season. The hosts finish things off by discussing the controversy surrounding the Baltimore Orioles ownership after they suspended their announcer Kevin Brown for some comments he made about the team on-air.
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
Middleton called out his former team's culture after being traded at the deadline.
As part of our preview of this season, we will be rolling out the Yahoo Sports Top 25 in the lead-up to the seven FBS games being played in Week 0.
If you like betting on season-long props, consider this one for the Browns' star running back.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Steve McMichael ranks second in Bears history with 92.5 career sacks.
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett conclude 'Rankings Week' by trying to identify the hardest players to rank and project in fantasy drafts this month.