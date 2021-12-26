Khalil Herbert runs untouched for Bears’ second touchdown vs. Seahawks

The Bears offense has found the most success this season on the ground with running backs David Montgomery and rookie Khalil Herbert. After Montgomery scored a first-half touchdown, it was Herbert’s turn in the second half.

Chicago marched 82 yards in 10 plays to score their second touchdown of the game, where Herbert ran 20 yards, untouched, for the score. Left guard Cody Whitehair and center Sam Mustipher had a nice double-team to free up Herbert.

It was Herbert’s second career touchdown, and it also marked his fourth rush of 20-plus yards and his ninth of 10-plus yards in less than 100 attempts. Not too shabby for the sixth-round rookie.

The Bears trail the Seahawks 24-14 at the end of the third quarter.

